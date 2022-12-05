All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Sam Bankman-Fried unlikely testify at House Committee investigating FTX collapse

The former CEO, SBF of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has said he's unlikely to testify at an upcoming hearing investigating its collapse.

Sam Bankman-Fried unlikely testify at House Committee investigating FTX collapse
Published Dec 5, 2022 8:03 AM CST
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Sam Bankman-Fried has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he won't likely be attending the upcoming US House Committee hearing regarding the collapse of FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried unlikely testify at House Committee investigating FTX collapse 55
2

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of what was the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange before it went bust, FTX, has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce that he is still "learning and reviewing what happened" to cause the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, and that once he has finished figuring out what happened, he will appear in front of a House Committee. SBF has been accused of misappropriating customer funds, hence the investigation launched by the US House Financial Services Committee last month.

The US House, Financial Services Committee, is planning on holding a hearing in December where multiple people and companies involved in the collapse of FTX will speak, including people from Alameda Research, FTX's sister company that's closely tied to the collapse of the crypto exchange, Binance, which a major player in its downfall, and more. Many cryptocurrency investors believe that SBF is currently getting away with one of the biggest frauds in history, which is why many crypto holders hoped they would get some clarity on what happened at FTX at the upcoming House Committee hearing.

"Rep. Waters, and the House Committee on Financial Services: Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain. I'm not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify," wrote Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Smaller Upper Left Chest Logo NASA

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
$21.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2022 at 2:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.