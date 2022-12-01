Ford Mustang Mach-E tops 150K units produced, with increased capacity expected

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric model has reached 150,000 models produced, with the US automaker expanding sales. The Mach-E already is available in 37 countries, with Ford adding new markets starting in 2023.

Ford first introduced the Mustang Mach-E on Nov. 17, 2019, and the 2021 model hit the market in December 2020. Ford wants to step up to 600,000 EVs produced by the end of next year - and 2 million made annually by 2026.

Here is what Deborah Manzano, director of manufacturing at Ford, said in a press statement: "The plant is buzzing. There's a new battery line, new chassis line, additional assembly line, we're literally maxing out the space to make more Mustang Mach-E vehicles. We most recently added a new paint shop, too. Nothing is standing still for long!"

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select features 266 horsepower with 317 lb-ft. of torque, as part of the entry trim level, starts at $48,195. Ford is learning from each production cycle, and interacting with customers willing to offer feedback.

As noted by Darren Palmer, vice president, Electric Vehicle Programs, for the Ford Model e: "When we put the pony on this Mustang, we knew we'd have skeptics. What we didn't quite know then was just how popular this car would become. I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using the Mach-E to help transition towards an electric fleet - as both local and federal agencies explore EV vehicle options.