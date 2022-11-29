TAIDU's new 34-inch ultrawide Mini-LED gaming monitor at 165Hz for $800

TIDAU has just announced its new 34-inch Mini-LED curved ultrawide gaming monitor, with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Titanium (aka TAIDU) is a Chinese monitor manufacturer that has just unveiled its new Titanium M34HWW-Pro gaming display, which is sold exclusively in China for 5799 RMB which converts to around $800 USD. Inside, it rocks a new HVA quantum dot display with a contrast ratio of 4000:1, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a screen curvature of 1500R.

We have a full-color gamut (DCI-P3) of 97% while the Adobe RGB color gamut is identical -- TAIDU has an independent 2304 partition matrix backlight design, which the company explains with a "light-focused display" that Longli Technology uses for halo reductions, better use of light, and "first-class" energy efficiency.

Peak brightness hits 2000 nits (HDR brightness) while SDR brightness maxes out at 1000 nits on the Titanium M34HWW-Pro gaming display. TAIDU also includes AdaptiveSync technology, as well as PIP (picture-in-picture) and PBP modes, if that's your thing.

The new TAIDU M34HWW-Pro gaming monitor measures in at 808 x 260 x 511mm with support for wall mounting, but we don't know if the new ultrawide gaming display is VESA-ready for mounting. I would say it is, and it would be a damn shame if it wasn't.

The company includes some built-in speakers, with a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB-C connector, dual USB 3.0 ports, and a single 3.5mm audio output jack. There's also an RGB strip on the back of the Titanium M34HWW-Pro gaming display, which will give you some tweaking for your setup and the pleasure of looking at RGB lighting at the back of the display.

Unfortunately, the new Titanium M34HWW-Pro gaming display is only available in China on the JD.com website, so you can't get it state side.