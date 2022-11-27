All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock's new Side Panel Kit: 13.3-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD for your PC side panel

ASRock's new Side Panel Kit rocks a 13.3-inch IPS panel with a native 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for the side panel in your PC.

Published Nov 27, 2022 9:13 PM CST
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

ASRock has just unveiled something rather new with the introduction of its new Side Panel Kit, which is a 13.3-inch LCD that you can install into the side panel of your PC... awesome.

The new ASRock Side Panel Kit

The new ASRock Side Panel Kit is a 13.3-inch IPS-based display with a native 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. The new side panel kit measures in at 293.76 x 165.24 (H x V) with an anti-glare LED that has a maximum brightness of 300 cd per m2, and a contrast ratio of 800:1.

If you don't have the space for another monitor on your desk and really wanted one, the 13.3-inch IPS panel will be a great addition to your PC, whether it's being used for productivity, or just to show your PC off in a totally new way. If you've got RGB lighting and a wicked gaming PC setup, obviously the new ASRock Side Panel Kit is going to hide that, but you already knew that.

In the retail packaging, ASRock includes an eDP cable, two extra long brackets, two short brackets, additional double-sided tape strips, and five cable clips so you can get the ASRock Side Panel Kit attached to your case without adding additional mess to your setup.

One caveat is that there are only a handful of motherboard that feature an eDP connector, which is a major issue: no eSP to DP connectors are on the market right now. So you're very limited here, with the folks at Tom's Hardware providing a list of compatible motherboards that will work with the new ASRock Side Panel Kit, with those motherboards listed below:

  • Z790 LiveMixer
  • Z790 Pro RS/D4
  • Z790M-ITX Wi-Fi
  • Z790 Steel Legend Wi-Fi
  • Z790 PG Lightning
  • Z790 Pro R
  • Z790 PG Lightning/D4
  • H610M-ITX/eDP
  • B650E PG-ITX Wi-Fi
Now, what about cost? Well, the new ASRock Side Panel Kit is listed on Amazon for £118.81 -- while also available in Asian markets for around 1000 RMB, which works out to around $150 USD when converted -- it's not cheap, but it's entering a market that doesn't have many competitors... and it's exclusive to ASRock motherboards which aren't as popular as brands like ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

Here's the full specifications of the ASRock Side Panel Kit:

  • Panel Size (inch): 13.3
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Display Viewing Area (H x V): 293.76 x 165.24
  • Display Surface: Anti-Glare
  • Backlight Type: LED
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Pixel Pitch: 0.153mm
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Brightness (Typ.): 300 cd/m2
  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 800:1
  • Display Colors: 16.7M (8 bit)
  • Refresh Rate (Max): 60 Hz
ASRock X670E PRO RS

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

