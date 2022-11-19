Vietnamese automaker VinFast announces VF 6 and VF 7 EVs for the US market

During the 2022 LA Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast unveiled the VF 6 and VF 7, two electric subcompact SUVs that will be available in the United States. These two new models will join the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize vehicles that VinFast announced last year - and is now shipping a small number to customers.

5

VinFast likely is a company you've never heard of, but the Vietnamese startup will have a handful of EVs in the US market by the end of 2023 (Image Courtesy of: Car and Driver)

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

An Eco and Plus trim will be available for both the VF 6 and VF 7. The VF 6 Eco has 174 hp with 184 ft-lb. of torque, while the Plus trim has 201 hp with 228 ft-lb. of torque. Meanwhile, the VF 7 Eco has 201 hp with 228 ft-lb. of torque - the VF 7 Plus has a bit of extra power, with 349 hp and 368 ft-lb. of torque.

The VF 7 includes a front light bar with animated LED effects, a "muscular" rear stance with fender accents, and rear signature lights.

5

VinFast did not disclose the pricing or driving range for either model. Production of the VF 6 and VF 7 is expected to begin in Q3 2023.

5

Production of the VF 6 and VF 7 is expected to begin in Q3 2023.

Full preliminary specifications of the VF 6 and VF 7 lines:

5

Here is what Le Thi Thu Thuy, chairwoman at VinFast, said in a press statement:

"The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone."

Expect the VF 8 and VF 9 to begin delivery to the US sometime in early 2023. VinFast reported 65,000 global reservations for both models. The Vietnamese automaker wants to gain attention in the US EV market with a host of different models - and should offer a lower price alternative than many competing models.