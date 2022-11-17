All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel forced to cough up $949 million in patent troll to VLSI

Intel needs to pay a chunky $949 million fine for infringing a patent from almost 20 years ago, to VLSI, after their patent was filed back in 2005.

Intel forced to cough up $949 million in patent troll to VLSI
Published Nov 17, 2022 11:26 PM CST
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Intel has been ordered by a federal jury in Texas to pay VLSI Technology LLC a rather large sum for patent infringement, costing Intel $948.8 million.

If you didn't know who VLSI is, they're a patent-holding company that's associated with SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, who argued during the six-day trial that Intel's previous-gen Cascade Lake and Skylake processors violated their patents covering improvements to data processing.

Intel forced to cough up $949 million in patent troll to VLSI 02
2

An Intel spokesperson said that the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict (of course) and that the company has plans to appeal, with the Intel spokesperson adding that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform". VSI's own law firm declined for comment.

This isn't the only time that VSLI has battled Intel in court over chip patents, where back in March 2021 the company nearly secured close to $2.2 billion (!!!) from Intel in a totally separate Texas trial over other chip patents, which Intel has appealed. In April 2021, VLSI lost a separate patent-related trial against Intel.

In a statement to The Register, Intel explained: "VLSI is a 'patent troll' created by Fortress, a hedge fund that is bankrolled by large investment groups for the sole purpose of filing lawsuits to extract billions from American innovators like Intel. This is the third time that Intel has been forced to defend itself against meritless patent infringement claims made by VLSI. Intel strongly disagrees with the jury's verdict and the excessive damages awarded. We intend to appeal and are confident in the strength of our case".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-13900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$621.31
$619.99$625.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2022 at 10:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, theregister.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.