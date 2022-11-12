2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport unveiled, most off-road capable SUV Honda ever made
The 2023 Honda PIlot TrailSport is an off-road ready SUV with customizations to help it thrive in the wild - and Honda hopes drivers will support it.
The fourth generation of the Pilot series has yielded Honda's most powerful SUV they've ever built. Five different Honda Pilot trim levels will be available: Sport, EX-L, TrailSport, Touring, and Elite. The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport is rugged and designed to help drivers go off-road - and will ship as off-road capable straight from the factory.
Honda included all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, suspension tuned for off-roading, and higher ground clearance for the TrailSport. Although we know there is a 1-inch suspension lift, the Japanese automaker didn't disclose official ground clearance.
There is a 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment display inside the TrailSport, with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to USB charging available to the driver and front-seat passenger, both backseat rows have access to USB charging ports.
The TrailSport also is different because it's the first Honda with all-terrain tires - selecting the Continental TerrainContact AT tires - on 18-inch wheels.
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport goes on sale sometime in December.
As noted by Mamadou Diallo, VP of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor, in a press statement:
"The Honda Pilot has been a family favorite for two decades, and now we've made it even better with more space and refinement inside, cool new rugged styling outside, and substantially increased off-road performance to back it up. Topping it off, the new Pilot TrailSport is an authentic, off-road-capable SUV for true weekend adventures, without sacrificing comfort and on-road dynamics for daily driving."
Check out the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport:
If you're interested in the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, and trust the Edmunds auto site, then you may like what you're about to read:
Honda has addressed several of the Pilot's weaknesses directly in this redesign, with added passenger room and some pizazz with the exciting TrailSport. We'll have to wait until we can put one through our testing process to see, but early indications are that it could give the Kia Telluride a push for the top spot in this class.