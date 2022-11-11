All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

General Motors expanding use of its hands-free Super Cruise functionality

General Motors wants its Super Cruise system to provide drivers with advanced features and systems - and continues to roll out software-based efforts.

General Motors expanding use of its hands-free Super Cruise functionality
Published Nov 11, 2022 3:00 PM CST
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

General Motors continues to find ways for the safe deployment of its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) - and the effort is expanding to more vehicles. GM hopes its Super Cruise, marketed as the first actual hands-free advanced driver assistance platform, will give the US automaker a step up over competing solutions.

General Motors expanding use of its hands-free Super Cruise functionality 03
2

Select vehicles will have up to 400,000 miles of roads supported in the Super Cruise road network - double the amount previously supported. Ultra Cruise is GM's next generation of Super Cruise ADAS technology, and Qualcomm will develop the custom SoC design - the software controlling sensors and data collected from the driving experience.

Full-size SUVs built October 3, 2022, or later - with deliveries beginning mid-November - and will be supported by the following models/trims:

  • 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe - High Country and Premier trims
  • 2023 Chevrolet Suburban - High Country and Premier trims
  • 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V
  • 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

GM plans to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates to current Super Cruise vehicles running GM's VIP electrical architecture. GM stated that the free updates will roll out over the next few months. By the end of 2023, Super Cruise will reach 22 vehicles across the world - and Ultra Cruise will deploy to select premium models.

Modern cars are jam-packed with computer hardware - and the software to power all of this tech - is only expanding. In early 2022, GM partnered with Qualcomm to develop a Snapdragon system-on-chip for GM's Ultra Cruise data processing.

As noted by Ashley Edgar, senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D Power:

"As vehicle technologies continue to evolve, manufacturers are working hard at staying innovative," said senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility Ashley Edgar. "Although innovation is important, it is equally important to ensure current technologies, such as collision intervention features, are functioning to the highest degree. If manufacturers want to increase the level of autonomy in the future, today's features cannot be problematic."

Buy at Amazon

Just One More Car I Promise T-Shirt - Gear Head Tee

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2022 at 5:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.gm.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.