GAINWARD replacing faulty GeForce RTX 4090 power cables in Australia

GAINWARD has one of the most impressive custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards on the market, and now the company is reportedly replacing faulty GeForce RTX 4090 power cables.

According to Australian retailer TechFast, GAINWARD is delaying shipments of its GeForce RTX 4090 family of graphics cards for another week, spotted by Redditor 'varunbabu008". TechFast has reached out to customers providing them with some updates on their GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card orders Down Under.

GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4090 power cables being replaced (source: TechFast)

TechFast customer support explained to -- I'm sure every Australian gamer who ordered a GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card -- that GAINWARD explained to them that the cables that were shipped with their cards are being replaced. Because of this, the company is "holding shopping on all cards until this has taken place".

The retailer explained that GAINWARD gave the Australian retailer an "estimate" of the middle of November for the replaced power cables, telling their customers that they're going to receive the cards around two weeks from now, promising future updates as they find out more information.

Even if you are an owner, or were ready to purchase a new ATX 3.0-ready power supply with native 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors (which TechFast adds is "advised") that they can't speed up customers' orders of their GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

GAINWARD's wicked GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom "GS" (source: TweakTown)

Now... when it comes to the melting 16-pin power cables and adapters, and dead GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards... well, the situation hasn't been good. Through it all, NVIDIA has reportedly shipped over 100,000 of its AD102-300 GPUs that power the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.