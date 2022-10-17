All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mercedes-Benz to deliver music from Apple Music, Universal Music Group

German automaker Mercedes-Benz wants to offer drivers a great music experience, partnering with Apple Music and Universal Music Group.

Published Oct 17, 2022 12:45 AM CDT
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Vehicles from Mercedes-Benz will become the first non-Apple devices to use Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, it was announced. The partnership also includes the Universal Music Group (UMG), so drivers will have a wider selection of music to listen to while out on the road.

Mercedes-Benz to deliver music from Apple Music, Universal Music Group 03 | TweakTown.com
2

Apple promotes Spatial Audio by saying it is able to deliver a listening experience that creates a theater-like sound that feels like it's coming from all around the listener. Apple said it is equipping Mercedes vehicles with "studio-quality sound" that is "better than in any concert hall, and giving drivers a fully immersive listening experience with unparalleled, multidimensional sound and clarity."

Over 70% of music consumers listen to their tunes mostly in a car, while the same number of people cannot imagine riding in a vehicle without music.

This is the first time Apple has made Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music available natively in a vehicle. However, the MBUX infotainment system has provided Apple Music since 2021, so this is just progression of a budding alliance. Drivers with active Apple Music subscriptions will have instant access to Apple's growing Spatial Audio songs and albums catalog.

As said by Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

"Our collaborations with Apple Music and Universal Music Group are truly unparalleled and set a new benchmark by adding music content and platform expertise to our Dolby Atmos-capable Burmester® sound system. Through this exceptional partnership, we are giving our customers the extraordinary in-car audio experience they expect from Mercedes-Benz. Both Apple and UMG share our vision and values and, together with Dolby, we will create a seamless and unique experience for our customers."

Mercedes vehicles that will have access to Spatial Audio includes: EQS, EQS SUV, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, EQE, and EQE SUV.

NEWS SOURCE:media.mbusa.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

