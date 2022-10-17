Mercedes-Benz to deliver music from Apple Music, Universal Music Group

Vehicles from Mercedes-Benz will become the first non-Apple devices to use Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, it was announced. The partnership also includes the Universal Music Group (UMG), so drivers will have a wider selection of music to listen to while out on the road.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple promotes Spatial Audio by saying it is able to deliver a listening experience that creates a theater-like sound that feels like it's coming from all around the listener. Apple said it is equipping Mercedes vehicles with "studio-quality sound" that is "better than in any concert hall, and giving drivers a fully immersive listening experience with unparalleled, multidimensional sound and clarity."

Over 70% of music consumers listen to their tunes mostly in a car, while the same number of people cannot imagine riding in a vehicle without music.

This is the first time Apple has made Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music available natively in a vehicle. However, the MBUX infotainment system has provided Apple Music since 2021, so this is just progression of a budding alliance. Drivers with active Apple Music subscriptions will have instant access to Apple's growing Spatial Audio songs and albums catalog.

As said by Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

"Our collaborations with Apple Music and Universal Music Group are truly unparalleled and set a new benchmark by adding music content and platform expertise to our Dolby Atmos-capable Burmester® sound system. Through this exceptional partnership, we are giving our customers the extraordinary in-car audio experience they expect from Mercedes-Benz. Both Apple and UMG share our vision and values and, together with Dolby, we will create a seamless and unique experience for our customers."

Mercedes vehicles that will have access to Spatial Audio includes: EQS, EQS SUV, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, EQE, and EQE SUV.