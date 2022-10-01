Subaru announces pricing information for the 2023 Forester

Subaru recently announced starting prices for its 2023 Forester SUV, one of the Japanese automaker's most popular models based on overall sales figures.

Subaru will also offer the 2023 Forester in six different trim levels starting in December: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.

All models will include the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, an active safety system, along with Automatic Emergency Steering, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Each Forrester model will include seven airbags standard: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, and a driver's knee airbag.

The direct-injection 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine features symmetrical all-wheel drive with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. As expected from Subaru, the car is fuel efficient and supports up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. Subaru says its compact SUV has a 1,500-lb. towing capacity with trailer stability assist, while the Wilderness trim supports up to 3,000-lb. towing capacity.

A 6.5-inch multi-function high-resolution touchscreen display to support the onboard infotainment system - with smartphone integration for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with dual USB-A input/charge ports. Interestingly, if you still have a CD binder full of music, then you'll be happy to hear that all the models include a CD player for your enjoyment.

Full pricing for the Subaru 2023 Forester trim models:

The Subaru Forester option packages available:

The Subaru 2023 Forester Touring is the top of the model line and is the only one that has more than one option package. It is available in black or saddle brown leather-trimmed upholstery in the cabin, with heated outboard rear seats. Unlike the other trims, it also has 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray and satin chrome exterior folding mirrors.

The new Forester will hit dealership showrooms starting this December.