YouTuber reveals he turned down $1 billion for his entire channel

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson has revealed in a recent appearance on a podcast that he turned down a $1 billion offer for his entire YouTube channel.

Published Sep 28, 2022 5:34 AM CDT
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

YouTube channels are continuously impressing with how many views content creators can get, and there is no one more representative of that fact than MrBeast.

Jimmy Donaldson or better known as MrBeast, has amassed more than 100 million subscribers on his platform and has recently appeared on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, where he explained his tactics for content creation, video ideas, and how much time he has spent researching how to make a "good" YouTube video. MrBeast has set the gold standard for YouTube video creation and even spawned multiple channels to expand into different languages.

Furthermore, MrBeast has moved into products with a food chain called MrBeast Burger and a chocolate brand called Feastables. During the podcast, Donaldson explained his early childhood of making YouTube videos and the eventual gigantic growth his channel saw. More notably, Donaldson says, without diving into any specifics, that he was once offered in passing $1 billion for his entire channel and all his companies. MrBeast says that the offer wasn't on official term sheets, but the people that proposed to him would be able to afford it.

Donaldson said that the offer was "enticing", but he decided to turn it down after concluding that he didn't want to work for his own YouTube channel. When asked what his price tag would be to sell his channel and his companies, MrBeast said that it would have to be $10 to $20 billion, but he believes that in the future, it will likely be worth much more. Check out the full podcast above for more information.

NEWS SOURCE:dexerto.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

