Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Scientists can now make and break individual chemical bonds

Researchers have used multiple techniques to apply voltages directly to individual bonds between atoms in a molecule, breaking them to allow for new bonds.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 30, 2022 5:03 AM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

A study on the technique titled "Selectivity in single-molecule reactions by tip-induced redox chemistry" has been published in the journal Science.

Scientists can now make and break individual chemical bonds 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have used an instrument that uses scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) to map the positions of individual atoms making up single molecules, to which they can then apply voltages. The team has used an extremely sharp tip, measuring only a few atoms wide, to apply voltages to the bonds between the atoms in a molecule, breaking them to allow new bonds to form.

"Controlling the pathway of a chemical reaction, depending on the voltage pulses used, is unprecedented and very alluring to chemists. Tip-controlled reactions have been previously performed, but there was no control over the final product. The selectivity is the key element here - depending on the polarity and value of the voltage pulses, we can form and break different internal bonds at will," said Shadi Fatayer of KAUST.

The molecule the research team studied was tetrachlorotetracene, which contains four chlorine atoms attached to four hexagonal rings of carbon connected in a line. Applying a 3.5V pulse to the molecule removed two chlorine atoms, resulting in the rearrangement of the molecule.

Increasing the voltage of the applied current removed the remaining two chlorine atoms, resulting in further rearrangements and three different end products. The researchers could adjust the voltage slightly to interconvert the molecule between these end products, selectively controlling which bonds were broken to create an alternative product.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Atoms and Ashes: A Global History of Nuclear Disasters

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2022 at 2:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.