HyperX enters gaming monitor + monitor mount markets with Armada

HyperX announces its new Armada 27 + Armada 25 gaming monitors (1440p 165Hz and 1080p 240Hz) alongside the Armada Gaming Mount (up to 4 monitors).

@anthony256
Published Aug 25, 2022 11:55 PM CDT
HyperX has just entered the gaming monitor market with the introduction of its new Armada 27 and Armada 25 gaming monitors, as well as a new monitor mount being revealed at Gamescom 2022.

The new HyperX Armada 27 is the better of the two new gaming monitors, with a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 (1440p) panel and 165Hz refresh rate. The company says its new HyperX Armada 27 has DisplayHDR 400 certification, and with the 165Hz refresh rate the 1ms response time will help it be super-smooth for gamers. It's alsomost bezel-less, with two of them side-by-side looking awesome on the new HyperX Armada display mount.

HyperX's new smaller Armada 25 rolls out with a 25-inch 1920 x 1080 (1080p) panel but faster 240Hz refresh rate, but I'm not personally a fan of the 1080p 240Hz displays, but HyperX has one if that's what you're after. The monitor mount is important, as HyperX is including the desk mount in the package... making their Armada 27 and Armada 25 gaming monitors are a great all-in-one package.

What is good to see here is that HyperX is offering the desk mount with its new Armada gaming monitors, which will get users into the world of monitor mounts without specifically having to find one for their monitor. HyperX isn't cutting you off here either, with their monitor mount being compatible with other displays.

HyperX's new Armada Gaming Mount is also being released separately, supporting up to 4 monitors in total: 25-inch models of course, while a single mount can house dual 27-inch monitors.

Now, when it comes to price, the new HyperX Armada 27 will cost $500, the Armada 25 will cost $450, and the Armada Single Mount will set you back $110, while the Add-on tacks on a further $79. HyperX says that its new Armada range of hardware will be up for sale on their HyperX US shop and releases sometime next month.

NEWS SOURCE:hyperx.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

