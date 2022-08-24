Killer Klowns From Outer Space game: 7vs3 asymmetrical multiplayer

Hard West and Hard Reset publisher Good Sheperd Entertainment is currently working on a new Killer Klowns From Outer Space asymmetrical multiplayer game.

Hot on the heels of horror hits like Friday the 13th The Game and Evil Dead, a Killer Klowns From Outer Space game is actually happening.

Pop culture is shifting to the past and the 80s are coming back with style. We've seen many game adaptations of classic horror franchises (Nightmare on Elm Street game when?) pop up over the years, and now one of the more obscure cult hits is getting its turn: Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Developed by Teravision. the Killer Klowns From Outer Space game will be a 10-player multiplayer game with 7 vs 3 action, with 7 Klowns against 3 Humans. The devs explain there are five classes per side, with each class having their own proficiencies, attributes, and active abilities. Oh, and one of the things about the game is the Klowns literally have a LOL (Laugh Out Loud) ability that "terrorizes" their foes.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Humans vs Klowns

5 classes per side

10 attributes per class

Proficiencies (passive boosts) and active skills

Humans

Bikers - Strong, prepared to fire, loud & slow

Cop - Perceptive, good with guns, unlocky, low stamina

Punks 0 High stamina, good against obstacles, slow to recover

Rednecks - Good at fixing stuff, biggest inventory size, poor observation skills

Teenagers - Nimble, stealthy, low health, small inventory size

Klowns

Brawler - High strength, low mobility

Ranger - Stealthy, great utility, low stamina, low mobility

Tank - VERY strong, melee and ranged, can break through walls, slow recovery

Tracker - Nimble, intelligent, not as strong as other Klowns

Trapper - Plants traps, can hide in those traps, not very stealthy

"For Killer Klowns in Outer Space, you are going to be playing 3 Klowns vs 7 Humans. Klowns are played by fewer people but are more powerful as they work to complete their invasion. Humans, in contrast, are more prolific but less powerful. Matches evolve depending on how they play s a team, but in general, good communication is the best tool to survive."

The Klowns are planning an invasion just like in the film...and yes, the massive cotton candy cocoons are in the game.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is coming sometime in early 2023 on consoles and PC. Check below for more info: