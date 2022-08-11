All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Earth's continents likely created by giant meteorite impacts

Giant meteorite impacts like those that wiped out the dinosaurs likely resulted in the continents forming billions of years ago.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 11, 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the continents titled "Giant impacts and the origin and evolution of continents" has been published in the journal Nature.

Earth's continents likely created by giant meteorite impacts 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers from Curtin University have shown that giant meteorite impacts during the first billion years of Earth's 4.5 billion year lifetime are the likely cause of the planet's continents. Evidence to support the theory was previously thin, but scientists have found strong evidence now by studying the Pilbara Craton in Western Australia, one of the two pristine Earth crusts from the Archaean period 3.6 to 2.7 billion years ago.

"By examining tiny crystals of the mineral zircon in rocks from the Pilbara Craton in Western Australia, which represents Earth's best-preserved remnant of ancient crust, we found evidence of these giant meteorite impacts. Studying the composition of oxygen isotopes in these zircon crystals revealed a 'top-down' process starting with the melting of rocks near the surface and progressing deeper, consistent with the geological effect of giant meteorite impacts," said Dr. Tim Johnson, from Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

The findings show that the processes that ultimately resulted in the continents forming began with these giant meteorite impacts. The meteorites that landed on Earth would have been similar to those that wiped out the dinosaurs much later. Dr. Johnson highlighted that it is critical to understand how the continents formed to understand how they will continue to evolve, as they support most of Earth's biomass, including human life, and contain important mineral deposits.

"These mineral deposits are the end result of a process known as crustal differentiation, which began with the formation of the earliest landmasses, of which the Pilbara Craton is just one of many. Data related to other areas of ancient continental crust on Earth appears to show patterns similar to those recognized in Western Australia. We would like to test our findings on these ancient rocks to see if, as we suspect, our model is more widely applicable," Johnson continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Starborn Genuine Campo Del Cielo 20-30 Gram Meteorite Nugget

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.88
$24.88$24.88$24.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2022 at 3:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.