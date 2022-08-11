All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Disney+ price jumps to $10.99 as Disney spends $1.4 billion on content

Disney is raising the price of Disney+ subscriptions as it readies its new ad-supporter tier and spends $1.4 billion on content.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 11, 2022 1:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

When Disney+ released in 2019 for just $6.99 it seemed too good to be true. Everyone knew price hikes were coming, and of course they happened. Disney+ jumped to $7.99, and now the service is getting its second price hike.

Disney+ price jumps to .99 as Disney spends .4 billion on content 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today Disney announced it's increasing Disney+ subscription prices by $3. Subscribers will have two options on what plans to buy: an ad plan for $7.99 that will run interstitial advertisements periodically through shows or movies, or an ad-free plan for $10.99. The new ad plan will cost as much as the current ad-free plan.

Disney+ price jumps to $10.99 as Disney spends $1.4 billion on content 2 | TweakTown.com

This price hike represents a 38% increase as Disney continues spending big to produce new content. Disney has spent $3.55 billion on Disney+ programming and production costs throughout this fiscal year, with a record $1.435 billion spent during Q3'22 alone. Domestic Disney+ subscribers have reached 44.5 million in Q3 and a whopping 152 million worldwide including Hotstar in India.

Disney+ price jumps to $10.99 as Disney spends $1.4 billion on content 3 | TweakTown.com

"We believe because of the increased investment over the last two in a half years relative to a very good price point, that we have plenty of room on price value. We do not believe there's going to be any meaningful long-term impact on our churn as a result," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings call.

NEWS SOURCE:thewaltdisneycompany.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.