All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

Intel Tejas Project: Pentium 5 CPU at 7GHz to 10GHz story explored

Intel's abandoned Tejas Project would've seen Pentium 5 processors with 7GHz to 10GHz single-core CPU clocks, pure insanity.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 7:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you're old enough then you'll remember the GHz race of the day between Intel and AMD, the race towards 1000MHz (1GHz) was a huge deal... and then we went to dual-core CPUs, and the Pentium brand was left behind for entry-level CPUs in the last decade.

Intel Tejas Project: Pentium 5 CPU at 7GHz to 10GHz story explored 03 | TweakTown.com

But man, did Intel have a huge plan for the Pentium CPU family with Project Tejas and Jayhawk, where after all of these years we're hearing about the next-gen Pentium 5 projects that were headed towards 7GHz. Intel kicked off Project Tejas in 2003, expected in 2004 and later pushed into 2005 after issues forced Intel to redesign the chip. Before the company could do that, the Tejas Project was shelved on May 7, 2004.

Intel Prescott CPUs could hit 5GHz+ but had huge power and temperature numbers, but Tejas was expected to clock higher than Prescott -- with Intel chasing the huge 10GHz CPU clocks within 10 years between 2000 and 2011 -- but it ended up not happening at all. AnandTech was the last to report on the Tejas processor, but now Fully Buffered has a new video after getting his hands-on Tejas and Jayhawk processors from John Culver of CPU Shack (eBay) for an "undisclosed amount" of money.

Steve Fischer was one of the Intel engineers that worked on the Tejas and Jayhawk CPUs, who explained: "Tejas was primarily led and developed by an engineering team based in Austin, and the Folsom processor development team playing a large existing role. Folsom had more is and designed for manufacturability expertise based on earlier P6 and P4 derivative product developments, while the Austin team was newer to intel but with some different microarchitecture expertise brought in from the outside like former Power PC engineers".

Fischer continued: "I came into this project late having spent a couple of years doing something completely different at one of intel's acquisitions during the .com boom [...] after returning to intel I focused on microcode development. With these efforts are first being applied on Prescott and then later on Tejas the latest and greatest P4 product. The thing had a pipeline depth of around 50 stages and an expected clock target at one point north of 7 GHz".

"I call the thing "the Death Star of processors" and half-jokingly reasoned that consumer acceptance of liquid-cooled chassis would not be a big deal. By mid-2004, I believe I'd moved on to lead the microarchitecture activities [at Intel]".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$559.99
$559.99$559.99$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2022 at 8:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, anandtech.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.