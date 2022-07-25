All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA scientist warns astronauts shouldn't masturbate in zero gravity

Xbox Series X/S gets yet another awesome quality-of-life improvement

Microsoft is introducing yet another performance upgrade on the Xbox Series X/S that will get players into games faster than ever.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 4:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Xbox Series X/S is getting another big quality-of-life upgrade that will help players get into games faster than ever before.

Xbox Series X/S gets yet another awesome quality-of-life improvement 33 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is set to release a new Xbox update that will reduce console boot up times by as much as 5 seconds across both Xbox Series X/S consoles and older Xbox One systems. Xbox's Josh Munsee confirmed that cold startup times from total system shut down have been reduced thanks to a shorter boot animation, meaning gamers will be able to start up their systems much quicker and jump right into a session.

There's one catch, though. Xbox owners have to boot their systems from Energy Saver mode to boot faster. The reduced boot times won't work in Standby Mode, but to be fair, this lets you jump into a game more quickly than a cold boot. The update is even better for Xbox One systems that boot from older HDDs.

"Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes," said Xbox senior product manager lead Jake Rosenberg.

The new boot time upgrade is currently in insider testing and hasn't been released to the widespread public just yet.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2022 at 3:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.