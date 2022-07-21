Intel Core i5-13600K 'ES3' CPU tested in CPU-Z and Cinebench

Intel's next-gen mid-range Core i5-13600K 'ES3' CPU appears, gets benched in CPU-Z and Cinebench with 14C/20T at up to 5.1GHz.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs have been getting more and more details over the last couple of months, but now the next-gen mid-range Core i5-13600K has appeared.

The new Intel Core i5-13600K "ES3" processor is a 14-core, 20-thread CPU that has been benched in "Engineering Sample 3" form, which has been simulated to run at the same CPU clock speeds as the "QS" (Qualification Sample).

The Core i5-13600K processor has 5.1GHz + 4.9GHz CPU clocks on the P-cores, while the E-cores have their clock speeds at up to 4.0GHz. Power consumption is reportedly sitting at around 173W with 1.31V, with "ECSM_Official" adding that "there is still a lot of room for optimization". The official Core i5-13600K processor might be "optimized at about 160W".

ECSM_Official also adds that the Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs have 4 points of improvements: CPU frequency increases, L2 capacity, L3 speeds, and the number of small cores.