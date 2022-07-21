All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i5-13600K 'ES3' CPU tested in CPU-Z and Cinebench

Intel's next-gen mid-range Core i5-13600K 'ES3' CPU appears, gets benched in CPU-Z and Cinebench with 14C/20T at up to 5.1GHz.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 21 2022 6:29 PM CDT
Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs have been getting more and more details over the last couple of months, but now the next-gen mid-range Core i5-13600K has appeared.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Intel Core i5-13600K "ES3" processor is a 14-core, 20-thread CPU that has been benched in "Engineering Sample 3" form, which has been simulated to run at the same CPU clock speeds as the "QS" (Qualification Sample).

The Core i5-13600K processor has 5.1GHz + 4.9GHz CPU clocks on the P-cores, while the E-cores have their clock speeds at up to 4.0GHz. Power consumption is reportedly sitting at around 173W with 1.31V, with "ECSM_Official" adding that "there is still a lot of room for optimization". The official Core i5-13600K processor might be "optimized at about 160W".

ECSM_Official also adds that the Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs have 4 points of improvements: CPU frequency increases, L2 capacity, L3 speeds, and the number of small cores.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

