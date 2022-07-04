QNAP TS-h1290FX NAS: AMD EPYC CPU, 25GbE networking +100GbE upgrade

QNAP's new monster TS-h1290FX NAS is a new storage solution that would be perfect for a multitude of use cases, with content creation + video editing teams collaborating from the super-powered QNAP TS-h1290FX NAS.

The new QNAP TS-h1290FX NAS is powered by an AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU, with up to 1TB of DDR4 ECC RAM, and 25GbE networking by default. There's also PCIe Gen4 expansion as well, so you can throw in a couple of super-speed 25/50/100GbE networking cards for up to 20 workstations to be directly connected to the TS-h1290FX NAS. In this way, you don't need a switch -- everyone can be directly connected into the NAS -- the QNAP way.

QNAP is offering different configurations of the AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU inside of its new TS-h1290FX NAS, the flagship rocks the AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) and 256GB of DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory (8 x 32GB sticks) by default, upgradeable to a huge 1TB of DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory.

The second QNAP TS-h1290FX NAS uses the AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) and 128GB of DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory (upgradable to 1TB). The last SKU is uses the AMD EPYC 7232P 8-core/16-thread processor (Burst up to 3.2 GHz) with 64GB of DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory (8 x 8GB sticks) by default, and is upgradeable to 1TB, too.

You've got 12 x 2.5-inch bays with support for U.2 NVMe PCIe 4 x4 or SATA 6Gbps SSD slots, while you're looked after with "QuTS hero" that is "self-healing" and corrects silent data corruption. ZIL is here too, impro

QNAP is wanting this in your office, with a fanless CPU cooler and dual 90mm "near-silent" fans cool the super-fast, super-connected QNAP TS-h1290FX NAS. The company is promising just 23.1dBA noise under standby mode, and under 35dBA under "normal mode".

TS-h1290FX-7302P-256G : AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) with 256 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 32 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

TS-h1290FX-7302P-128G : AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) with 128 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 16 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

TS-h1290FX-7232P-64G: AMD EPYC 7232P 8-core/16-thread processor (Burst up to 3.2 GHz) with 64 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 8 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP: "Modern businesses and studios shouldn't need to dedicate entire rooms to accommodate hot and loud servers, and that's where the TS-h1290FX comes in. Contained within a unique tower form factor and utilizing quiet cooling is exceptional performance driven by a server-grade processor, all-flash U.2 NVMe SSD storage, and QNAP's enterprise-grade QuTS hero operating system".

"The TS-h1290FX is a remarkable storage solution that provides exceptional power to deal with the modern demands of businesses and studios - including high-resolution media editing and online collaborative workflows".

Tower model, DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory (expandable up to 1 TB), 12x hot-swappable 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe Gen 4 x4 SSD drive bays (also compatible with PCIe Gen 3 SSDs or SATA 6 Gb/s SSDs), 4x PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots, 2x 25 GbE SFP28 SmartNIC ports, 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports (2.5G/1G/100M), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports.