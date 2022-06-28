All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

U.S. boosts ISS for the first time without needing Russia to help

The United States has used Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft to boost the International Space Station back to a higher orbit.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jun 28 2022 4:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The International Space Station (ISS) periodically requires boosts from external spacecraft to help it maintain its orbit.

U.S. boosts ISS for the first time without needing Russia to help 01 | TweakTown.com

The ISS weighs 444 tonnes and continues to expand, while orbiting at an altitude of about 250 miles (400 kilometers). However, atmospheric drag brings the space station closer to Earth by about one mile (1.6 kilometers) each month, and consequently, it needs to be lifted back up.

The task is currently Russia's responsibility, for which they use the thrusters on the Progress cargo spacecraft and the ISS' Zvezda module. However, Russia's future with the ISS is unclear, with the nation potentially withdrawing from the space station in 2024 despite NASA's commitment to keep it operational until 2030. Therefore, the remaining countries need a way to manage the space station responsibilities currently left to Russia.

As such, the United States has now used Northrop Grumman's upgraded Cygnus cargo spacecraft for the first time to boost the ISS back to a higher orbit on June 25th, 2022. This is the first time the U.S. has been able to do so without Russian help since retiring the Space Shuttle.

"This reboost of the ISS using Cygnus adds a critical capability to help maintain and support the space station. It also demonstrates the enormous capability Cygnus offers the ISS and future space exploration efforts," said Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial space, tactical space systems, Northrop Grumman.

"Experience gained by the Cygnus program is also being applied to other Northrop Grumman human space programs. Cygnus is the basis of the Habitation and Logistics Outpost, or HALO, the first module planned for NASA's Lunar Gateway which will orbit the moon and serve as a staging point for exploration of the lunar surface and enable future exploration beyond the moon," Krein continued.

Buy at Amazon

International Space Station T-Shirt NASA ISS Pocket Logo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2022 at 1:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, news.northropgrumman.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.