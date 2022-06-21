Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 remasters were planned, now cancelled

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 remasters were originally on the slate, but project was cancelled when Vicarious Visions was absorbed.

Tony Hawk has confirmed that a second remaster collection was in planning stages, but was cancelled when Vicarious Visions was absorbed by Blizzard.

Vicarious Visions and Activision had originally planned to release a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 & 4 remaster collection following the 1 & 2 re-releases in 2020. Everything was interrupted when Blizzard formally absorbed Vicarious Visions in 2021, the studio that developed the original Tony Hawk remasters. Vicarious Visions moved on to Diablo II Resurrected in 2021, and is now focusing on Diablo IV, which is slated to release in 2023.

"I wish I could say we had something in the works, but Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded and Activision is going through all their stuff so I don't know what's next," Tony Hawk said on Twitch.

"[A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 & 4 remaster] was the plan. Even up until the release date of THPS 1&2 remastered we were going 3&4 and then Vicarious got absorbed and they were looking for other developers...and then it was over.

"Activision was trying to find someone to do 3&4 but they just didn't trust them like they did with Vicarious Visions, so they took other pitches from other studios and they didn't like anything they heard."

Activision clearly wants to make the re-releases...but simply doesn't have a team available. It's likely that a THPS 3&4 re-release could happen once Diablo IV ships in 2023.