RIP Internet Explorer: surfs into retirement after a huge 27-year run

Microsoft introduced Internet Explorer back in 1995, when it was an add-on package for its flagship Windows 95 operating system.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 9:11 PM CDT
Microsoft announced the news that it would be retiring its first-ever browser -- Internet Explorer -- after 27 years on Windows.

The memes flew out the door pretty quickly, with so many jumping in and taking a laugh that Internet Explorer was used by billions of people to purely download another browser: Google Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and many others. But, back in 1995 when Microsoft launched Internet Explorer (IE) as an add-on with "Microsoft Plus!" for its flagship Windows 95 operating system, I was there.

It was the portal to the internet for a then 12-year-old tech and gaming nerd, as it was launching before "the internet" was really a thing. You got AOL CDs in the mail... people referred to it as the "Information Superhighway"... and the world was totally (but didn't) end at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2000. We survived the "Millenium Bug". But now, the browser that delivered all that information through those tubes... has been retired.

RIP Internet Explorer: surfs into retirement after a huge 27-year run 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In good spirits, the official Microsoft Edge Twitter account tweeted out: "To our predecessor: You helped the world explore the internet along with every facet of life. Now, it's time to surf the big web in the sky".

Internet Explorer wasn't the first web browser --Netscape Navigator launched the year before in 1994 -- Netscape was founded by Marc Andreessen and went public in 1995.

RIP Internet Explorer: surfs into retirement after a huge 27-year run 09 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft pushed down on Netscape very hard, with Netscape CEO James Barksdale testifying at a meeting with Microsoft: "I had never been in a meeting in my 33-year business career in which a competitor had so blatantly implied that we should either stop competing with it or the competitor would kill us".

AOL purchased Netscape in 1999, while Netscape Navigator's source code was the basis of the Mozilla project... which turned into Firefox.

NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, zdnet.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

