Lootbox regulations block Diablo Immortal release in Belgium

Strict anti-lootbox laws have apparently blocked Diablo Immortal's free-to-play game launch in Belgium and The Netherlands.

Published Mon, May 30 2022 2:43 PM CDT
Diablo Immortal will not launch in Belgium and The Netherlands due to strict anti-lootbox regulations, Tweakers has reported.

Lootbox regulations block Diablo Immortal release in Belgium 1 | TweakTown.com

Blizzard's new free-to-play Diablo Immortal game will not launch in regions like Belgium and The Netherlands due to ongoing restrictions in microtransaction-driven games in those regions. Back in 2018, Belgium banned randomized lootboxes and in 2020, Dutch courts sued EA over their in-game lootboxes. The ruling was eventually overturned in 2022, but publishers like Activision-Blizzard don't want to take any chances.

That's why Diablo Immortal will simply skip Belgium and The Netherlands. Blizzard's decision to not launch Diablo Immortal in these regions is "related to the current operating conditions for games in those countries," a representative told Tweakers.

Diablo Immortal is launching on PC and mobile on June 2, and will include in-game microtransactions and cross-play between both platforms. The game is expected to be a monetized version of Diablo III.

NEWS SOURCE:tweakers.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

