Bored Ape NFT set to star in new Seth Green TV show now 'kidnapped'

Family Guy star Seth Green has revealed his Bored Ape NFT that was meant to star in his upcoming TV show has been stolen from him.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, May 26 2022 3:04 AM CDT
Published Thu, May 26 2022 3:04 AM CDT

Family Guy star and actor Seth Green recently debuted a new trailer for his new upcoming TV show called "White Horse Tavern" at Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeCon.

Recently taking to Twitter, Green revealed that he has fallen victim to a common phishing scam where he lost one Bored Ape, two Mutant Apes and one Doodle NFT. Not only has Green been impacted monetarily from the scam, but it has opened up a can of worms when it comes to copyright laws as the TV show is based around Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398 (Fred Simian), which Green now no longer officially owns.

Since an NFT is proof of ownership, and Green has now been scammed the NFT, he no longer has the commercial rights to use that Bored Ape as the main character of the show, as the rights have been moved onto the current owner. However, Green has argued that since the "art was stolen" the current owner doesn't hold commercial rights, as would be the case if the transaction was made with real money.

The Family Guy star explained to Vaynerchuk on stage that for several months he was developing "IP to make it into the star of this show" and "then days before - his name is Fred by the way - days before he's set to make his world debut, he's literally kidnapped."

Motherboard has reported that one of the NFTs that were stolen from Green has already been flipped for $42,000, and that the Bored Ape was sold by the scammer to an NFT collector that goes by the Twitter handle "DarkWing84". Green has been attempting to contact DarkWing to retrieve his stolen NFTs. At the time of writing its still unclear if DarkWing was aware that the bored ape they purchased for more than $200,000 was Green's stolen NFT.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:buzzfeednews.com, vice.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

