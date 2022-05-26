All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk showcases SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket doing what it does best

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has showcased the company's Falcon 9 rocket 'going supersonic' and an image of it landing back on Earth.

Published Thu, May 26 2022 1:04 AM CDT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to share some images of SpaceX's Falcon 9 doing what it does best.

The SpaceX CEO posted an image of the Falcon 9 rocket that recently lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 25, carrying 59 small satellites into orbit. The "rideshare" mission is titled Transporter 5, as SpaceX's rocket is carrying multiple satellites designed for various purposes from a variety of different customers.

As represented by the name, SpaceX's Transporter 5 mission marks the fifth time the company has conducted a small satellite rideshare mission, with the first rideshare mission being in January 2021, when a Falcon 9 transported 143 satellites into orbit. Musk posted an image of the Falcon 9 going supersonic as it barreled its way through Earth's atmosphere before the first stage of the rocket separated to fall back down to Earth and land in the same place it took off from.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

