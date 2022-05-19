Grand Theft Auto has made $7.5 billion since GTA V's release in 2013

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has made a staggering $7.5 billion since the release of Grand Theft Auto V way back in 2013.

Despite having not released a new mainline game in 9 years, Rockstar's powerhouse GTA series recently hit 375 million copies sold to date. GTA V makes the bulk of single-game sales with 165 million sales, comprising 44% of the entire franchise's sales.

Based on Take-Two Interactive's historical earnings reports, the GTA franchise has made $7.487 billion since GTA V's launch in 2013. Total franchise revenues are even higher because this figure does not include the multitude of other mainline games including GTA 1-4, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The modern numbers are perhaps the most representative of the franchise as a whole, though. GTA has shifted from singular releases into a sprawling, open-world online sensation. GTA Online has materially contributed to Take-Two Interactive's bottom-line revenues every quarter since launch, and makes a considerable portion of its Recurrent Consumer Spending (microtransactions and in-game purchases).

Rockstar has said GTA 6 is in development, and analysts predict it could release during Take-Two's FY24 period which ends in March 2025.