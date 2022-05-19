All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto has made $7.5 billion since GTA V's release in 2013

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has made a staggering $7.5 billion since the release of Grand Theft Auto V way back in 2013.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 19 2022 3:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated nearly $7.5 billion in revenues since GTA V's launch in 2013, Take-Two's latest financials have confirmed.

Grand Theft Auto has made .5 billion since GTA V's release in 2013 42022 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Despite having not released a new mainline game in 9 years, Rockstar's powerhouse GTA series recently hit 375 million copies sold to date. GTA V makes the bulk of single-game sales with 165 million sales, comprising 44% of the entire franchise's sales.

Grand Theft Auto has made $7.5 billion since GTA V's release in 2013 10 | TweakTown.com

Based on Take-Two Interactive's historical earnings reports, the GTA franchise has made $7.487 billion since GTA V's launch in 2013. Total franchise revenues are even higher because this figure does not include the multitude of other mainline games including GTA 1-4, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto has made $7.5 billion since GTA V's release in 2013 20 | TweakTown.com

The modern numbers are perhaps the most representative of the franchise as a whole, though. GTA has shifted from singular releases into a sprawling, open-world online sensation. GTA Online has materially contributed to Take-Two Interactive's bottom-line revenues every quarter since launch, and makes a considerable portion of its Recurrent Consumer Spending (microtransactions and in-game purchases).

Rockstar has said GTA 6 is in development, and analysts predict it could release during Take-Two's FY24 period which ends in March 2025.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$21.99$21.99$21.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2022 at 3:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.