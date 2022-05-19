All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Witcher 3's PS5, Xbox Series X/S next-gen version gets release window

The Witcher 3's anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next-gen version now has a release window, but it's far away.

Published Thu, May 19 2022 12:31 PM CDT
The Witcher 3's next-gen version is set to release sometime in the holiday 2022 period, CD Projekt has announced.

Witcher 3's PS5, Xbox Series X/S next-gen version gets release window 664 | TweakTown.com

Following multiple delays, it looks like development of The Witcher 3's new release is on track. CD Projekt RED says it is now targeting a Q4 2022 release window for The Witcher 3's upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S re-release.

"Based on recommendations from persons in charge of development, the Management Board plans to release the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game in Q4 2022," reads a new press release.

Apart from the release date, nothing else has changed.

The Witcher 3 next-gen port will have strong optimizations like improved resolution, boosted frame rates, ultra-fast loading times, new lighting and effects, and tons of content. Plus anyone who currently owns a PS4 or Xbox One version will get a free upgrade to the next-gen version when it launches.

"Regarding the contents of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen version, it comes with both expansion packs (Hearts of Stone + Blood and Wine), all of the previously released DLCs and patches + new DLC inspired by The Witcher Netflix series," CD Projekt's Marcin Momont said on Twitter.

NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

