Sony's new game preservation team will archive PlayStation games

PlayStation has established a new game preservation engineering team that will secure console game projects for safe keeping.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 9:16 AM CDT
Sony has established a new game preservation team that will help support and sustain video game projects.

Sony's latest engineering group is future-proofing current PlayStation games to ensure they stand the test of time. The news comes from Garrett Fredley, a software engineer who recently became part of Sony's preservation upstart.

"Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer for PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team! Let's go and ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten!" Fredley wrote on LinkedIn.

A job listing for Garrett's now-filled position said the role will be "assisting with testing and preservation of game projects."

According to PlayStation Studios global QA manager Mike Bishop, Garrett and the other engineers in the team will archive PlayStation games across multiple platforms.

Bishop says the team will "ensure the titles of today are captured, catalogued, and secured for the games industry of tomorrow."

This initiative will help Sony keep its PS4, PS5, and even PSVR game projects safe--a valuable asset given how often that games are rebooted, put on hold, or even cancelled and revived at a later date.

NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

