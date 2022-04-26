Sony's new game preservation team will archive PlayStation games

PlayStation has established a new game preservation engineering team that will secure console game projects for safe keeping.

Sony has established a new game preservation team that will help support and sustain video game projects.

Sony's latest engineering group is future-proofing current PlayStation games to ensure they stand the test of time. The news comes from Garrett Fredley, a software engineer who recently became part of Sony's preservation upstart.

"Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer for PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team! Let's go and ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten!" Fredley wrote on LinkedIn.

A job listing for Garrett's now-filled position said the role will be "assisting with testing and preservation of game projects."

According to PlayStation Studios global QA manager Mike Bishop, Garrett and the other engineers in the team will archive PlayStation games across multiple platforms.

Bishop says the team will "ensure the titles of today are captured, catalogued, and secured for the games industry of tomorrow."

This initiative will help Sony keep its PS4, PS5, and even PSVR game projects safe--a valuable asset given how often that games are rebooted, put on hold, or even cancelled and revived at a later date.