All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA enters Top 5 of Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

Fortunte has announced its new '100 Best Companies to Work For' list, with NVIDIA now in #5 ahead of American Express, Capital One.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 11:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Fortune has just released its annual list of the best companies to work for in 2022, with NVIDIA coming in the top 10 -- in fact, at #5 -- ahead of the likes of Capital One, and American Express.

NVIDIA enters Top 5 of Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For' 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Cisco takes the top spot, the second year in a row that the networking giant has been at the top, while Hilton comes in second, and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. comes in third. Salesforce comes in fourth, and then NVIDIA is Fortune's #5 company to work for.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, a company that evaluates workplace culture said to Fortune: "Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary. As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic".

Fortune's top 10 "Best Companies to Work For" list for 2022:

  • Cisco
  • Hilton
  • Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
  • Salesforce
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Accenture
  • Rocket Companies
  • American Express
  • David Weekley Homes
  • Capital One
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Trinity OC (ZT-A30810J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1354.02
$1354.02$1384.03-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2022 at 5:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.