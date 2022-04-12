NVIDIA enters Top 5 of Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

Fortunte has announced its new '100 Best Companies to Work For' list, with NVIDIA now in #5 ahead of American Express, Capital One.

Fortune has just released its annual list of the best companies to work for in 2022, with NVIDIA coming in the top 10 -- in fact, at #5 -- ahead of the likes of Capital One, and American Express.

Cisco takes the top spot, the second year in a row that the networking giant has been at the top, while Hilton comes in second, and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. comes in third. Salesforce comes in fourth, and then NVIDIA is Fortune's #5 company to work for.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, a company that evaluates workplace culture said to Fortune: "Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary. As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic".

Fortune's top 10 "Best Companies to Work For" list for 2022: