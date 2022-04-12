All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Master Chief Collection nearly beat Halo Infinite's numbers on Steam

Following a new update, Halo: The Master Chief Collection's playerbase jumps and is almost as popular as Halo Infinite on Steam.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 12:20 PM CDT
Halo The Master Chief Collection's player counts have jumped considerably following yesterday's big update.

Master Chief Collection nearly beat Halo Infinite's numbers on Steam 67 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

343i just released a substantial update for Halo: MCC and players are returning en masse to try out new content like Halo 2 custom browser games and Floodfight. According to Steam DB, Halo: MCC's players are up 88% month-to-month following the update. In fact, the legacy game is nearly as popular as Halo Infinite.

Master Chief Collection nearly beat Halo Infinite's numbers on Steam 54 | TweakTown.com

Direct 24-hour peak player comparisons show that Halo: MCC had 8.297 users compared to Halo Infinite's 8,408 peak. Granted that Halo Infinite has been content-starved for many weeks now and should bounce back in May with the release of Season 2 Lone Wolves, but for now the playerbase has dropped some 96% since the game's launch.

It's also worth noting that Halo Infinite is free-to-play on Steam whereas MCC is buy-to-play only (MCC also released in 2019 and has a substantial head start over Infinite).

343i isn't done with The Master Chief Collection and plans to roll out more updates and features to the legacy bundle including QoL improvements, new modes, and other major adjustments.

Read Also: Halo 3 ODST's new Floodfight is an instant classic

NEWS SOURCES:steamdb.info, steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

