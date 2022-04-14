All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Easter Sale! Get Windows 10 for $12, Office for $25 and more

BZFuture's Easter Sale has genuine lifetime Windows 10 activation keys for just $12, get one now fast, along with Office deals.

Sponsored Content
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 6:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BZFuture reached out to us with some great deals for its Easter sales event. Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping and happy new year!

20% off code: TKTN

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office

Windows & Office

Easter Sale! Get Windows 10 for , Office for and more 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Applying the 20% off code TKTN is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TKTN" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 20% discount will then be applied to your order.

Easter Sale! Get Windows 10 for $12, Office for $25 and more 3 | TweakTown.com

Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by BZFuture.

Easter Sale! Get Windows 10 for $12, Office for $25 and more 4 | TweakTown.com

As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of BZFuture via the email address of service@bzfuture.com and they will be happy to assist you.

Buy at Amazon

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB Solid State Drive (ZP1000GM3A013)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$179.99
$179.99$179.99$169.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2022 at 6:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.