Close to 17% of PC gamers on Steam are now using Windows 11

There are around 16.84% of Steam users running Windows 11, where in March 2022 the new operating system scooped up another 1.25% (up from 15.59% in February 2022) away from Windows 10. Windows 10 lost 1% of users in March 2022, dropping to 74.69% of PC users running Windows 10.

The results aren't too surprising, given the big push by Microsoft for Windows 11 but there's just nothing pulling gamers to it. Sure there's some cool new tricks under the hood, but there's no games where I'm sitting here like "oh man, I've got to install Windows 11 so I can play X". Nothing. Nada. Zip.

What about GPUs? NVIDIA continues to dominate with 77% of PC gamers using a GeForce GPU, while 14% use a Radeon GPU. Things haven't really changed too much in the last 18 months or so with GPU market share on Steam, but NVIDIA is gradually seeing more GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs being used by PC gamers, and the results are showing on the Steam Hardware Survey for March 2022.