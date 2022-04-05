Intel teams with Lockheed Martin on 5G comms for the US military

Intel and Lockheed Martin enter new MOU: pushes for 5G software and hardware solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Intel and Lockheed Martin already collaborate with strategic relationships that have been nurtured for over 10 years now, but the two have just entered a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the future of 5G technology.

The companies will use 5G software and hardware solutions to push for faster, and quicker actions for the U.S. Department of Defense. Intel already provides 5G solutions that are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station.

Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station "acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms including satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles". Inside, Lockheed Martin also uses Intel's advanced processor technologies and innovations on network and the edge "to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need".

The new MOU will see the companies ensuring data-driven decision making -- whether it be across the air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains -- in support of national security efforts.

Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL® Programs at Lockheed Martin said: "This collaboration between Intel and Lockheed Martin will help accelerate delivery of secure 5G.MIL® solutions to achieve network effects for our customers that will enable prompt, data-driven decisions by military commanders across all operational domains. As security risks evolve and opportunities to leverage 5G emerge, staying ahead of the threat landscape is more critical than ever".

Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president at Intel said: "Together, Intel and Lockheed Martin are utilizing the power of 5G to deliver greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities to the DOD. This shows how cloud, network and edge technologies that are proven in enterprise implementations can also bring significant value to the tactical needs of modern defense systems".