Facebook funds campaign against 'the real threat' with Republican firm

Reports indicate that Facebook has been paying a big Republican consulting firm to run campaigns against TikTok, the 'real threat'

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 2:15 AM CDT
Facebook's now parent company Meta has reportedly been funding an anti-TikTok campaign through one of the leading Republican consulting firms.

According to reports from the Washington Post, the consulting firm Facebook has been funding is Targeted Victory, which in 2020 managed to rake in $230 million, with its largest clients being groups such as the pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action. WAPO reports that Facebook has been paying Targeted Victory to run anti-TikTok campaigns that included planting op-eds and letters to editors to large newspapers across the US.

The report states that a Targeted Victory director instructed staff at the firm to "get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using." Notably, Facebook decided to hire Targeted Victory only weeks after the platform announced that it was losing daily active users for the first time in its 18 year history.

Furthermore, the op-eds from Targeted Victory were found to contain numerous links to negative news articles about TikTok and often featured prominent names of politicians and influential figures.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, washingtonpost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

