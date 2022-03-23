All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China's competitor to the ISS will open up to space tourists

China's unfinished Tiangong space station plans to receive space tourists without formal astronaut training within a decade.

Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 4:01 AM CDT
China's Tiangong space station aims to become a space tourism destination within a decade.

The space station is yet to be completed, but once finished will seek to accommodate visitors without formal astronaut training. China plans to launch six missions to complete the space station's construction this year, comprising two new module launches, two cargo supply missions, and two crewed missions.

Yang Liwei, China's first astronaut to reach space, told Chinese media that the general public's ability to tour Tiangong "is not a matter of technology but of demand" and that the space tourism ambitions "can be realized within a decade as long as there is such demand."

The Shenzhou crew spacecraft, which will take the two crewed missions to the space station to finalize its construction, will also likely be used to ferry space tourists to the station, according to Zhou Jianping, who is known as the chief designer of China's human spaceflight program.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

