New strange Sonic Xbox controllers belong in a Looney Tunes episode

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 6:15 PM CDT
Today Microsoft and SEGA revealed some bizarre and unsettling Sonic-themed Xbox controllers...and we have some concerns.

To celebrate Microsoft and SEGA have teamed up to celebrate Sonic 2's upcoming theatrical release with a special-edition Xbox Series S console.

The console looks okay enough, complete with a big golden ring in the center, but the controllers are rather strange. They're fuzzy. Yes, really. They have fur, and they look like something from another world--maybe they'll even go full Gremlin if you feed them after midnight. The red one is something that Gossamer from Looney Tunes would have in his collection.

The controllers have received tons of buzz on social media and everyone is talking about them, so the marketing stunt is absolutely working.

Here's how to enter should you want to win this rather weird piece of gaming history:

Fans can enter two sweepstakes for a chance to win the exclusive custom Xbox Series S and both the Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red Xbox Wireless Controllers by either (1) retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet and including the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes, or (2) for fans in the US, by redeeming Microsoft Rewards points. Visit the official terms and conditions for more information on both the Twitter and Microsoft Rewards sweepstakes.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

