Russian warehouse staffers busted in GPU heist: 20 x RTX 3070 Ti cards

Uh, so there are some warehouse workers that are in some serious trouble: staffers at Russian company "Wildberries" tried to steal 20 x GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards... but they were busted.

Like, I know GPUs are hard to buy right now but this is at a different level -- in Russia, well most countries now -- graphics cards are a "luxury good". But in Russia, AMD and NVIDIA both imposed embargoes on product shipments into Russia... so warehouses were hollowed out by either customers buying GPUs before they couldn't, or guys like this... stealing them.

The warehouse workers of Wildberries in Russia stole up to 20 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards from their warehouse, but they were busted. The warehouse workers stole the cards and stupidly tried to sell them at a local pawnshop... because the pawnshop owner was wondering why you'd have a brand new graphics card, and try to sell it right away. It seems those Russian memes aren't always right. In Russia, graphics cards can't buy pawnshop.

