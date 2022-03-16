All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Modder reduces GDDR6X memory temps from 110C to 64C with copper shims

GDDR6X temperatures hit 110C easily, but with a modded ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti -- and copper shims -- it drops to 64C.

Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 6:18 PM CDT
We all know that GDDR6X memory temperatures can really get crazy, where the 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory inside of a GeForce RTX 3090 can even hit 110C... well, what about with some mods to the VRAM chips?

But now those insane 110C memory temperatures have been reduced down to nearly half, with YouTuber 'DandyWorks' modding his ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. He ripped the card apart and replaced the thermal pads with copper pads -- which isn't easy -- and the GDDR6X memory temps dropped from 110C to 64C.

You'll need a few things before you can reduce your GDDR6X memory temperatures inside of your expensive, and probably very hard to get, GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. You'll need copper shims, non-conductive Kapton tape, and thermal paste with an applicator to get it onto your GDDR6X memory chips. You might also need 400 grit sandpaper, so that you can smooth over those beautiful copper shims.

Jumping right into it, DandyWorks cranked some cryptomining -- which really stresses those GDDR6X memory temperatures, with a 2.5-hour run seeing the GDDR6X memory temperature at just 64C. This is a huge 46C drop from its lofty, and so-hot-it-feels-like-it-is-going-to-melt 110C memory temperatures.

NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

