Modder reduces GDDR6X memory temps from 110C to 64C with copper shims

We all know that GDDR6X memory temperatures can really get crazy, where the 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory inside of a GeForce RTX 3090 can even hit 110C... well, what about with some mods to the VRAM chips?

But now those insane 110C memory temperatures have been reduced down to nearly half, with YouTuber 'DandyWorks' modding his ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. He ripped the card apart and replaced the thermal pads with copper pads -- which isn't easy -- and the GDDR6X memory temps dropped from 110C to 64C.

You'll need a few things before you can reduce your GDDR6X memory temperatures inside of your expensive, and probably very hard to get, GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. You'll need copper shims, non-conductive Kapton tape, and thermal paste with an applicator to get it onto your GDDR6X memory chips. You might also need 400 grit sandpaper, so that you can smooth over those beautiful copper shims.

Jumping right into it, DandyWorks cranked some cryptomining -- which really stresses those GDDR6X memory temperatures, with a 2.5-hour run seeing the GDDR6X memory temperature at just 64C. This is a huge 46C drop from its lofty, and so-hot-it-feels-like-it-is-going-to-melt 110C memory temperatures.