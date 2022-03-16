All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Germany drops warnings for Russian-owned antivirus software Kaspersky

Germany has dropped warnings for users running the highly-popular antivirus software Kaspersky, as it doubts its reliability.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 12:34 AM CDT
Germany's federal cyber security agency has dropped warnings about the Russian-owned Kaspersky antivirus software.

Germany drops warnings for Russian-owned antivirus software Kaspersky 01 | TweakTown.com

The warnings come from Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) that announced a warning for German citizens, advising not to install Kaspersky antivirus software on the ground of the federal agency finding doubt in its "reliability of the manufacturer." The BSI now recommends replacing Kaspersky antivirus with alternative products.

A Kaspersky company spokesperson told The Register that the decision by Germany's cybersecurity agency is politically charged and is not based on a technical assessment of Kaspersky's products. Additionally, the Kaspersky spokesperson said that Kaspersky has shown support for the BSI and across Europe, while also being a private global company that doesn't have any "ties to the Russian or any other government."

"Antivirus software, including the associated real-time capable cloud services, has extensive system authorizations and, due to the system (at least for updates), must maintain a permanent, encrypted and non-verifiable connection to the manufacturer's servers.

Therefore, trust in the reliability and self-protection of a manufacturer as well as his authentic ability to act is crucial for the safe use of such systems. If there are doubts about the reliability of the manufacturer, virus protection software poses a particular risk for the IT infrastructure to be protected," announced the BSI via Google Translate.

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

