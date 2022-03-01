Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X70 5G modem: up to 10Gbps peak downlink

Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon X70 5G modem, which is capable of a blistering 10Gbps downlink speed and 3.5Gbps uplink speed.

The company says that it's using AI technology to improve mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, with an AI-based channel-state feedback and optimization algorithm that boosts the average download/upload speed. It seems all those engineers at Qualcomm might be reconsidering their jobs, as AI is doing a better job than them it seems.

Inside, the Snapdragon X70 5G modem is the first to support all 5G bands ranging from 500MHz to 41GHz -- as well as support for global 5G multi-sim and Dual-SIM Dual Active -- all wrapped up with 60% more power efficiency, which Qualcomm says is thanks to its 5G PowerSave Gen 3 technology.

Qualcomm is also deploying its QET7100 Wideband Envelope Tracing and AI-based adaptive antenna tuning, something that the company says will help conserve power, as well as improve performance and latency. Not bad, but in the real-world I don't know how much of that 10Gbps download speed you'll see... or need... or ever experience.