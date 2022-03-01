All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X70 5G modem: up to 10Gbps peak downlink

Qualcomm's next-gen AI-powered Snapdragon X70 5G modem announced: up to 10Gbps downlink speeds, and up to 3.5Gbps uplink speeds.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 7:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon X70 5G modem, which is capable of a blistering 10Gbps downlink speed and 3.5Gbps uplink speed.

The company says that it's using AI technology to improve mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, with an AI-based channel-state feedback and optimization algorithm that boosts the average download/upload speed. It seems all those engineers at Qualcomm might be reconsidering their jobs, as AI is doing a better job than them it seems.

Inside, the Snapdragon X70 5G modem is the first to support all 5G bands ranging from 500MHz to 41GHz -- as well as support for global 5G multi-sim and Dual-SIM Dual Active -- all wrapped up with 60% more power efficiency, which Qualcomm says is thanks to its 5G PowerSave Gen 3 technology.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X70 5G modem: up to 10Gbps peak downlink 03 | TweakTown.com

Qualcomm is also deploying its QET7100 Wideband Envelope Tracing and AI-based adaptive antenna tuning, something that the company says will help conserve power, as well as improve performance and latency. Not bad, but in the real-world I don't know how much of that 10Gbps download speed you'll see... or need... or ever experience.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Fold3 Aramid Cover, Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.16
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2022 at 5:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.