NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GA103-200 GPU is now official

ZOTAC China has unleashed the new NVIDIA GA103-200 GPU-powered GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the same VRAM, card, but a different GPU.

NVIDIA has just silently launched its new GA103-200 GPU-based GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, at least with ZOTAC China launching its new custom RTX 3060 Ti... meanwhile, the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is nowhere to be seen. Righty-o.

ZOTAC's new custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards come in three new flavors: Apocalypse, X-GAMING, and PGF which all pack the fresh new GA103-200 GPU. So what's the difference here? Well, ZOTAC has added an "X" to the end of the product name of these GPUs.

So for example the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti non-LHR (GA104-200) is joined by the RTX 3060 Ti LHR (GA104-202) which is why ZOTAC is bringing the "X" in. So we would then have:

Zotac GeForce® RTX 3060Ti-8GD6 X-GAMING GOC-X

Zotac GeForce® RTX 3060Ti-8GD6 PGF GOC-X

Zotac GeForce® RTX 3060Ti-8GD6 天启 GOC-X

There's no difference in GPU clock speeds, GDDR6 memory speeds, TDPs, or anything else really... it's the same graphics card with a new GPU inside.