Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap: New seasons, expeditions and more
Bethesda has confirmed the new content roadmap for Fallout 76 through 2022, and here's all the new features that are included.
With a new Fallout game more than 5 years away, Fallout 76 isn't going anywhere. Bethesda has revealed the new content coming to Fallout 76 to carry the game through 2022.
Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap will introduce one of the most ambitious new content drops to date. Later in the year during the Fall season, Bethesda plans to roll out Fallout 76's first-ever expedition to The Pitt, a region previously explored in Fallout 3's original DLC. Expeditions, which are basically bite-sized instances outside of the main Appalachia zone, were originally announced in April 2021 and have been a long time coming to Fallout 76 and original D.C. assets have been in the source files for quite some time.
The main 2022 roadmap cadence looks like this: Every quarter (3 months) gamers will get a new season alongside special themed content, which can include public events, rewards, missions, etc.
Here's a breakdown:
Spring 2022 Invaders From Beyond
- Public events
- Fallout Worlds content update adds SCORE
- Season 8 - A Better Life Underground
Summer 2022 Test Your Metal
- Public events
- Arena survival fights against automatons
- Fallout 1st scoreboard progression
- Season 9 (unannounced)
Fall 2022 Fallout 2022 Expeditions: The Pitt
- First Expedition in The Pitt
- New missions, NPCs, enemies, rewards, items
- Season 10 (unannounced)
Winter 2022 Nuka-World on Tour
- Nuka-Cola traveling menagerie with merchants, activities, etc
- Region boss public event
- New public events
- Season 11 (unannounced)