Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap: New seasons, expeditions and more

Bethesda has confirmed the new content roadmap for Fallout 76 through 2022, and here's all the new features that are included.

With a new Fallout game more than 5 years away, Fallout 76 isn't going anywhere. Bethesda has revealed the new content coming to Fallout 76 to carry the game through 2022.

Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap will introduce one of the most ambitious new content drops to date. Later in the year during the Fall season, Bethesda plans to roll out Fallout 76's first-ever expedition to The Pitt, a region previously explored in Fallout 3's original DLC. Expeditions, which are basically bite-sized instances outside of the main Appalachia zone, were originally announced in April 2021 and have been a long time coming to Fallout 76 and original D.C. assets have been in the source files for quite some time.

The main 2022 roadmap cadence looks like this: Every quarter (3 months) gamers will get a new season alongside special themed content, which can include public events, rewards, missions, etc.

Here's a breakdown:

Spring 2022 Invaders From Beyond

Public events

Fallout Worlds content update adds SCORE

Season 8 - A Better Life Underground

Summer 2022 Test Your Metal

Public events

Arena survival fights against automatons

Fallout 1st scoreboard progression

Season 9 (unannounced)

Fall 2022 Fallout 2022 Expeditions: The Pitt

First Expedition in The Pitt

New missions, NPCs, enemies, rewards, items

Season 10 (unannounced)

Winter 2022 Nuka-World on Tour