All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap: New seasons, expeditions and more

Bethesda has confirmed the new content roadmap for Fallout 76 through 2022, and here's all the new features that are included.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 1:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

With a new Fallout game more than 5 years away, Fallout 76 isn't going anywhere. Bethesda has revealed the new content coming to Fallout 76 to carry the game through 2022.

Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap: New seasons, expeditions and more 778 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap will introduce one of the most ambitious new content drops to date. Later in the year during the Fall season, Bethesda plans to roll out Fallout 76's first-ever expedition to The Pitt, a region previously explored in Fallout 3's original DLC. Expeditions, which are basically bite-sized instances outside of the main Appalachia zone, were originally announced in April 2021 and have been a long time coming to Fallout 76 and original D.C. assets have been in the source files for quite some time.

The main 2022 roadmap cadence looks like this: Every quarter (3 months) gamers will get a new season alongside special themed content, which can include public events, rewards, missions, etc.

Here's a breakdown:

Spring 2022 Invaders From Beyond

Summer 2022 Test Your Metal

  • Public events
  • Arena survival fights against automatons
  • Fallout 1st scoreboard progression
  • Season 9 (unannounced)

Fall 2022 Fallout 2022 Expeditions: The Pitt

  • First Expedition in The Pitt
  • New missions, NPCs, enemies, rewards, items
  • Season 10 (unannounced)

Winter 2022 Nuka-World on Tour

  • Nuka-Cola traveling menagerie with merchants, activities, etc
  • Region boss public event
  • New public events
  • Season 11 (unannounced)
Buy at Amazon

Fallout 76 (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 1:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fallout.bethesda.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.