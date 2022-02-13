Intel is building next-gen energy-efficient GPUs for mobile devices

Intel is looking for a new Senior Hardware Designer Engineer for its GPU development center in the UK, for new mobile GPUs.

Intel is preparing for a new mobile GPU with development kicking off in the UK, and Team Blue posting a new job listing looking for hardware design engineers for its new energy-efficient GPUs for mobile devices of the future.

The company has posted a new job listing on their career section, seeking out a new Senior Hardware Design Engineer.

In an excerpt from the Sr. HW Design Engineer job description in the Intel Xe Architecture and IP Engineering (XAE) Low Power Group, it explains: "We are building a brand-new team in the UK to focus solely on class-leading low power GPU architectures and designs to enable the next generation of portable computing. This requires proven skills in a range of engineering disciplines from architecture, hardware design, software driver design all with low power as the key focus".

There's a new Intel GPU Research and Development Center that is based in Swindon, which is located around 125 miles from Cambridge. This is part of the largest technology corner in the UK, and is about 90 miles away from London.