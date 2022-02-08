Dying Light 2 update on Xbox Series X adds 60FPS+ with VRR
Dying Light 2 gets updated: Xbox Series X pumps 60+FPS VRR mode on Microsoft's flagship console, but not on the PlayStation 5.
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 11:25 PM CST
A new update for Dying Light 2 has been released onto the PC version of the game, with patch 1.04 now live for PC gamers -- but Xbox Series X gamers are in for a treat when the new patch arrives on their consoles.
Dying Light 2 developer Techland has already pushed out multiple hotfixes for the game, but now there's a big patch on the way for all platforms. The PC version of the game gets multiple improvements, with "DLSS improvements" for GeForce gamers.
But the Xbox Series X version of Dying Light 2 will be getting some lovin' with a new 60+ FPS Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) mode, exclusive to XSX and not the Xbox Series S console. Not the PlayStation 5 at this point.
Ready For Implementation:
- issues with connection stability
- various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op
- various game crashing bugs
- issues with player couldn't sell valuables to vendor
- enabling of 60+FPS VRR mode on Xbox Series X
- issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted
- issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op
- various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op
- various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry
- various AI visual adjustments
- various balance improvements
- fixes rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see the dialog choices
- various performance optimizations
- fast travel limitation after the game is complete
- various situation that could cause infinite black screens
- AI dead body replication in co-op
We Are Working On:
- various story blocks
- additional video settings (including motion blur)
- adding backup saves
- possibility to enable English VO if local language is not English
- blocks resulting in player ending in a death loop
