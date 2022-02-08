Dying Light 2 update on Xbox Series X adds 60FPS+ with VRR

Dying Light 2 gets updated: Xbox Series X pumps 60+FPS VRR mode on Microsoft's flagship console, but not on the PlayStation 5.

A new update for Dying Light 2 has been released onto the PC version of the game, with patch 1.04 now live for PC gamers -- but Xbox Series X gamers are in for a treat when the new patch arrives on their consoles.

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has already pushed out multiple hotfixes for the game, but now there's a big patch on the way for all platforms. The PC version of the game gets multiple improvements, with "DLSS improvements" for GeForce gamers.

But the Xbox Series X version of Dying Light 2 will be getting some lovin' with a new 60+ FPS Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) mode, exclusive to XSX and not the Xbox Series S console. Not the PlayStation 5 at this point.

Ready For Implementation:

issues with connection stability

various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op

various game crashing bugs

issues with player couldn't sell valuables to vendor

enabling of 60+FPS VRR mode on Xbox Series X

issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted

issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op

various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op

various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry

various AI visual adjustments

various balance improvements

fixes rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see the dialog choices

various performance optimizations

fast travel limitation after the game is complete

various situation that could cause infinite black screens

AI dead body replication in co-op

We Are Working On: