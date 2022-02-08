All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Dying Light 2 update on Xbox Series X adds 60FPS+ with VRR

Dying Light 2 gets updated: Xbox Series X pumps 60+FPS VRR mode on Microsoft's flagship console, but not on the PlayStation 5.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 11:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new update for Dying Light 2 has been released onto the PC version of the game, with patch 1.04 now live for PC gamers -- but Xbox Series X gamers are in for a treat when the new patch arrives on their consoles.

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has already pushed out multiple hotfixes for the game, but now there's a big patch on the way for all platforms. The PC version of the game gets multiple improvements, with "DLSS improvements" for GeForce gamers.

But the Xbox Series X version of Dying Light 2 will be getting some lovin' with a new 60+ FPS Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) mode, exclusive to XSX and not the Xbox Series S console. Not the PlayStation 5 at this point.

Ready For Implementation:

  • issues with connection stability
  • various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op
  • various game crashing bugs
  • issues with player couldn't sell valuables to vendor
  • enabling of 60+FPS VRR mode on Xbox Series X
  • issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted
  • issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op
  • various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op
  • various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry
  • various AI visual adjustments
  • various balance improvements
  • fixes rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see the dialog choices
  • various performance optimizations
  • fast travel limitation after the game is complete
  • various situation that could cause infinite black screens
  • AI dead body replication in co-op

We Are Working On:

  • various story blocks
  • additional video settings (including motion blur)
  • adding backup saves
  • possibility to enable English VO if local language is not English
  • blocks resulting in player ending in a death loop
Dying Light 2 update on Xbox Series X adds 60FPS+ with VRR 08 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.