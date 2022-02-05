All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision made a record $5.1 billion from microtransactions in 2021

Activision-Blizzard reported a new record all-time high of $5.1 billion in microtransaction and subscription revenue in 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Feb 5 2022 6:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision-Blizzard made more money from microtransactions in 2021 than it ever has before.

Activision made a record .1 billion from microtransactions in 2021 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2021 was Activision-Blizzard's best year ever. The company delivered all-time highs in net revenues ($8.804 billion), operating income ($3.62 billion), and a whopping $2.7 billion in net income. Last year also delivered a bounty in microtransaction cash.

The company generated a staggering $5.1 billion from in-game purchases across its live service titles, which includes DLC, World of Warcraft subscriptions, and of course lootboxes and cosmetics. These purchases made up 61% of Activision-Blizzard's total $8.354 billion net bookings.

Activision made a record $5.1 billion from microtransactions in 2021 10 | TweakTown.com

The record was achieved even as sales from Call of Duty Vanguard dropped. Despite the sales miss, the Activision segment delivered its second-best revenues of all time

The closer we look at Activision-Blizzard's books, the more apparent it becomes why Microsoft wants the company.

The publisher is a perfect fit for Microsoft's gaming ambitions, which are focused mostly on live services, content IP, monetization, and additive value to its Game Pass subscription service.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.35
$53.00$53.00$53.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2022 at 6:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.