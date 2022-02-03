All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Sony offers Bungie employees $1.2 billion retention incentive plan

YouTuber and Streamer scams $500,000 out of fans, 'won't return it'

An infamous YouTuber and Streamer has scammed his audience out of $500,000 and said that he could give it back, but he won't.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 3 2022 12:31 AM CST
An infamous streamer and YouTuber has been exposed for scamming his audience out of $500,000 through a cryptocurrency scheme.

The streamer and YouTuber is Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino, who previously streamed on Twitch before the platform banned him back in 2017. Since then, Ice Poseidon has been streaming on YouTube, where he used his audience to secure investments into a cryptocurrency that he created called CxCoin, which Poseidon claimed would be a platform that streamers would be able to use to receive donations in cryptocurrencies.

The project received around $500,000 in donations, and according to Coffeezilla, a YouTuber that investigates other content creators for fraud, Ice Poseidon withdrew $300,000 out of the projects liquidity pool after stating that the invested funds were "locked" and that he wasn't able to pull the rug out from under the project "even if he wanted to". Coffeezilla interviewed Poseidon where he expressed little remorse for his actions, saying that he was "looking out" for himself and that it was everyone else's fault for "putting too much emotion into it".

1488199315919151106

Even when Coffeezilla pressed Poseidon into giving the money back to the investors, Poseidon agreed that returning the funds is a possibility, but not something he would do. On January 26, Ice Poseidon said that he would give back $155,000, but Coffeezill discovered through wallet addresses that the infamous streamer and YouTuber only returned $47,000 to the liquidity pool.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

YouTuber and Streamer scams $500,000 out of fans, 'won't return it' 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:kotaku.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

