Gucci's new AirPods Max case costs more than the headphones at $980
Gucci's new Ophidia headphones case: made for Apple's flagship AirPods Max headphones, costs $920 -- more than the AirPods Max.
You've just walked into an Apple Store and plonked down around $449 for the absolutely amazing (I personally purchased a pair, and they are the best headset I've ever used) Apple AirPods Max headphones... but what do you put it in?
A $980 bag from Gucci, poser.
Gucci's new "Ophidia case for AirPods Max" include style (and price) that only Gucci can pull off, but if you're into that type of thing then I'll let Gucci explain it best: "The Aria collection explores Gucci's archives, combining vintage-inspired details with the contemporary".
"Here, this headphones case is crafted from GG Supreme canvas, refined by the House Web and Double G hardware. An adjustable shoulder strap completes the style with multiple ways to wear".
- Beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas, a material with low environmental impact
- Brown leather details
- Gold-toned hardware
- Green and red Web
- Neoprene and viscose lining
- Double G
- Headphones up to 7.5"H x 6"W x 1.5"D can fit inside this item
- Adjustable shoulder strap with 23.6" drop
- Snap button closure
- 7.5"W x 5.1"H x 1.6"D
- Made in Italy
Apple gives you a pretty nice Smart Case with the AirPods Max as it is, but if you've got the Benjamins burning in your pocket -- or want to put it on your Dad's Amex -- then the Gucci offering rocks some brown leather detailing, a shoulder strap for carrying it around, and a snap button to lock your headphones inside and keep them safe.
All-in-all you're going to be paying $449 for the Apple AirPods Max and then another $980 for the Gucci case, so close to $1500 for the pair if you want to have one of the best headphones you can buy -- and something even more expensive to put them in -- if that's your thing.