Keysfan Valentine's Day Sale: Microsoft Windows OS from $7.43 and more

Recently, Microsoft announced that it was acquiring video game company Activision Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion, shattering all the previous records. It is the company's biggest-ever buyout and the largest deal ever, not just in the gaming industry but also in tech. Not only does it fill Microsoft's shortcomings in the gaming field, but it also provides Microsoft with a capable helper in its meta-universe projects.

This year, Microsoft is launching Microsoft Mesh, letting customers create immersive digital copies of their offices. Some say the world-building game Minecraft, which Microsoft bought in 2015, gives a peek into the metaverse. Microsoft hopes that valuable communities of gamers will help create the worlds inside the metaverse when it becomes a reality from just a theoretical concept now. At present, we are under the influence of COVID-19, full of hope for the world built out of metaverse. Our daily work-life entertainment can be done in another space, technology into a new stage.

Back to reality, although many technology companies have started metaverse projects, it is still in the initial stage of development, and it will take quite a long time to realize all of them. For example, the current problem of telecommuting, we still need to use the computer to complete the work, it is even more necessary to have a well-configured computer.

Now that Keysfan's Valentine's Day Sale has begun, Windows 10 is only $7.43! Microsoft Office 2021 is only $31.01. More popular Microsoft software is the lowest price (Windows 11, Office 2019, Office 2016, etc.) Compare the official price and help you save a lot of money! Save up to 62% off Windows OS and MS Office in this sale!

Microsoft Office and Windows OS, all hot deals at the LOWEST prices

Bundle! 62% OFF, Windows OS and MS Office (Coupon code: KFLE62)

Discover More Bundles >>

50% OFF on Windows - YES, ONLY HALF PRICE! (With Coupon Code: KFLE50)

Discover More Windows >>

BEST PRICE ALL FOR YOUR WORK AND HOME! (With Coupon Code: KFLE62)

Discover More Office >>

In addition to taking the risk of a severe sanction, the use of licenses or pirated software involves other risks: malfunction after a few days, recurring crashes, incompatible features, corrupted files, Trojan horses that may contain viruses or malware. But this does not happen at Keysfan; we sell products that are regular and legal. Keysfan gets permanent digital activation keys at extremely low prices, which allows them to offer them on the site at unbeatable prices. No middlemen, no physical media support, and lower costs allow them to offer low-cost, quality-assured products.

On Keysfan, all you have to do is purchase an activation key, and it will be emailed to you along with your invoice. A tutorial will be provided to help you recover your software or operating system and install it. If there is a problem, you can contact customer service with one click, and they will promptly solve any problem for you. Contact Keysfan: support@Keysfan.com